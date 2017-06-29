D.A.R.E. you not to look at this award-winning truck
JONESBORO, AR - A truck with the Craighead County Sheriff Office just received a special accolade. According to the sheriff's office website, the county's D.A.R.E. truck won "Best in Show" at the Arkansas Safe Schools Association meeting this week in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion
|5 min
|Guest 2
|253
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|16 min
|--Bad Dad--
|37,482
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|27 min
|snoopy
|47
|LaVoy Finicum Shooting: FBI Agent Indicted for ...
|35 min
|Guest
|3
|Pelosi Doesn't Get it
|50 min
|guest
|40
|As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer...
|58 min
|guest
|1
|CNN’s Acosta Complains About White House Taking...
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|Man rams car into Ten Commandments statue in Ar...
|1 hr
|guest
|70
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC