City of Jonesboro announces changes to recycling pickup schedule

JONESBORO, AR - The city of Jonesboro announced changes to its recycling pickup schedule. According to a post on the city's Facebook page, the changes will begin on July 1. The post included a map showing which weeks pickups would be performed in each neighborhood.

