City of Jonesboro announces changes to recycling pickup schedule
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Saturday, titled City of Jonesboro announces changes to recycling pickup schedule. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The city of Jonesboro announced changes to its recycling pickup schedule. According to a post on the city's Facebook page, the changes will begin on July 1. The post included a map showing which weeks pickups would be performed in each neighborhood.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
|
#1 Saturday
Don't miss it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Bad Dad
|37,107
|Maggie Benton Miss Arkansas
|40 min
|guest
|9
|Do any other husbands feel unappreciated? (Jul '11)
|41 min
|guest
|117
|Jessica Chamblee (Jul '13)
|3 hr
|Cassi
|13
|bobby long
|4 hr
|larry
|1
|Best neighborhoods in Jonesboro (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Realist
|42
|Help Wanted
|6 hr
|future servant
|6
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC