Bank looks to build Campus Welcome Center at A-State
JONESBORO, AR - Arkansas State University's Jonesboro campus might soon have a Campus Welcome Center. During their June meeting, the Board of Trustees is expected to discuss entering into a ground and building lease agreement with Centennial Bank.
