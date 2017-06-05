Bank looks to build Campus Welcome Ce...

Bank looks to build Campus Welcome Center at A-State

Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - Arkansas State University's Jonesboro campus might soon have a Campus Welcome Center. During their June meeting, the Board of Trustees is expected to discuss entering into a ground and building lease agreement with Centennial Bank.

