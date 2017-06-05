ASU System board to vote on campuses'...

ASU System board to vote on campuses' tuition, fee increases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas State University System is asking its board to increase tuition and fee rates for its five schools, including the four-year campus in Jonesboro. For Arkansas State University, system administrators have planned an $8 bump in the tuition to a rate of $210 per credit hour and a $1.25 increase in the mandatory academic-excellence fee to a rate of $7.25 per credit hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Creegans (Feb '12) 29 min Ohwell 14
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 39 min Red Cloud 36,834
marriage/ divorce?? 50 min Sunshine 3
Those sneaky little republican turds in the senate 50 min Guest 14
Teens begging for $ at intersections 1 hr wtf 4
Action Required Immediately If Not Sooner 1 hr SSOB 7
Cops at Chuck-E-Cheese last night June 10th 2017 2 hr Curious 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,751 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC