ASU System board to vote on campuses' tuition, fee increases

The Arkansas State University System is asking its board to increase tuition and fee rates for its five schools, including the four-year campus in Jonesboro. For Arkansas State University, system administrators have planned an $8 bump in the tuition to a rate of $210 per credit hour and a $1.25 increase in the mandatory academic-excellence fee to a rate of $7.25 per credit hour.

