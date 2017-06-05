Arkansas State shows off progress at Queretaro campus
JONESBORO, AR - Arkansas State University posted several pictures to their Facebook page Friday afternoon, showing off the progress of their ASU Queretaro campus. Vice Rector Brad Rawlins shared pictures of the student union and the main academic building.
