Arkansas Highway Police help grant ma...

Arkansas Highway Police help grant man's wish at Bass Pro Pyramid

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

MEMPHIS, TN - Members of the Arkansas Highway Police Patrol responded to the Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid, but not for the reason you may think. The troopers were part of a special surprise for a Jonesboro teen with a life-threatening medical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump wants our voting history. All of us. 19 min Guest 2 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 22 min Michelle 37,492
Abortion 36 min Guest 2 287
truckasaurus vs overpass 3 hr Just saying 50
kids at major intersections 3 hr Guido 4
Report all Crimes and Code Violations 3 hr Guido 6
Pelosi Doesn't Get it 5 hr okimar 43
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,445 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC