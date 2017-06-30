Arkansas governor: Changes needed to ...

Arkansas governor: Changes needed to Senate health care bill

Thursday Jun 29

John Hatcher, right, and Ethan Williams, both of Jonesboro, hold up signs for passing motorists while protesting the healthcare bill in front of the Municipal Center Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Jonesboro, Ark. The U.S. Senate GOP's stalled health care legislation needs to ease some of its limits on Medicaid spending and give greater control of the program to the states, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday.

Jonesboro, AR

