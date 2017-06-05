Ark. RNR franchisee honors single mom with car, gifts
Tire dealer David Harrison took his experiences growing up with a single mother to create a contest to honor and reward another single mother - with a free car. In honor of Mother's Day, and especially mothers who single-handedly have to earn a household income and take care of their children, Mr. Harrison, a RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels franchisee based in Jonesboro, created a contest this year seeking nominations for a deserving single mom to win a new car.
Read more at Tire Business.
