AHTD approves repaving projects on several highways
Delta Asphalt of Arkansas, Inc. of Paragould was awarded the contract at $946,132.20. Resurface 1.6 miles of U.S. Highway 62 starting at the Little Cache River near McDougal and continuing eastward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 min
|Da real Joy Lane
|37,018
|No 1. courthouse problem: People urinating in t...
|45 min
|the dude
|5
|Join me in my new religion
|4 hr
|Visitor
|17
|HuffPost lays off dozens of staffers
|8 hr
|RufusFarleysuxNuts
|10
|Help Wanted
|10 hr
|Future Deacon
|2
|Suddenlink Internet prices. (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|suddenlink sucks
|104
|kids eat free
|10 hr
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC