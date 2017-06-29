2 lanes of overpass on I-555 reopened
Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department crews closed the Harrisburg Road overpass after the crash, saying the overpass was sagging and they feared it could collapse. Initially, bridge inspectors said it would take months before the overpass could be reopened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaVoy Finicum Shooting: FBI Agent Indicted for ...
|43 min
|Capt Obvious
|4
|The 2020 DNC presidential campaign freakshow
|47 min
|Capt Obvious
|8
|As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer...
|50 min
|Capt Obvious
|8
|Cambridge Court Condos (Mar '11)
|56 min
|Tttt
|24
|Pelosi Doesn't Get it
|1 hr
|guest
|42
|Abortion
|2 hr
|Guest
|276
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|sue2
|37,486
|truckasaurus vs overpass
|5 hr
|guest
|49
|Man rams car into Ten Commandments statue in Ar...
|5 hr
|guest
|74
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC