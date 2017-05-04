Woman cited in dog bite case

JONESBORO, AR - A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. Miranda Bogard of Jonesboro was cited for harboring a dangerous dog, dog at large, and no state rabies after police went to the 5300-block of Johnwood Drive.

