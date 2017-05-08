Woman airlifted from flooded town for...

Woman airlifted from flooded town for two special reasons

Friday May 5 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

POCAHONTAS, AR - One Randolph County resident had no choice but to leave town when historic floods hit the area after two people decided they couldn't wait any longer. At 34 weeks pregnant with twins, Elaine Borreson knew the newest additions to her family would probably arrive a little early.

