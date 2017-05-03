Watch J. Cole's HBO Documentary '4 Your Eyez Only'
For his second HBO documentary 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole stepped out of the spotlight and behind the camera to feature black voices of the South speaking on their stories of strength and perseverance. The Dreamville crew trekked to Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Ferguson, Cole's father's hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and his native Fayetteville to showcase the struggles of everyday men and women in present-day America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|police staking out railroad crossings at the en... (Feb '11)
|36 min
|grow a brain
|49
|do you miss Obama?
|46 min
|Michael Michelle ...
|33
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|46 min
|Guest
|43
|Club Tan
|47 min
|Kay
|7
|Craig Rickert
|49 min
|Kay
|33
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Mellissa
|35,514
|WATCH: The Trump Ad CNN Doesn’t Want You To See
|3 hr
|Dollie
|14
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC