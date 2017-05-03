Watch J. Cole's HBO Documentary '4 Yo...

Watch J. Cole's HBO Documentary '4 Your Eyez Only'

Monday May 1 Read more: Billboard

For his second HBO documentary 4 Your Eyez Only, J. Cole stepped out of the spotlight and behind the camera to feature black voices of the South speaking on their stories of strength and perseverance. The Dreamville crew trekked to Baton Rouge, Atlanta, Ferguson, Cole's father's hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and his native Fayetteville to showcase the struggles of everyday men and women in present-day America.

