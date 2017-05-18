Volunteer group works on community gardens in Arkansas
She is now seven months into her 10-month term with the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, a full-time national service program that has up to 2,200 adults, age 18-24, serving nationwide each year. Cain's eight-member team has been in Jonesboro since May 1, working 40 hours a week regardless of the weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone knows Amanda Marie
|8 min
|Former Mobamingle...
|2
|Weiner Pleads Guilty To 'Sexting' With Minor...
|49 min
|guest
|10
|GREAT AGAIN: Unlike Obama, Trump doesn’t bow to...
|52 min
|Spicer
|26
|Oppose Hillary!
|1 hr
|District10
|55
|Tyler White (May '15)
|1 hr
|mia w
|8
|The Call - The Walls Came Down dodgybizkit dod...
|2 hr
|guest
|10
|Wal Mart Front Door Canvessers
|3 hr
|picky
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC