Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Wednesday May 24, titled Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - A traffic stop in Jonesboro Tuesday night turned up marijuana and a stolen gun and landed two men in jail on felony charges. Jonesboro police officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Tuesday May 30
More stops equal more righteous arrests. Good work JPD.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Becky Box (Nov '16)
|4 min
|Why not
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|27 min
|Bad Dad
|36,430
|Evidence that climate change is caused by man
|1 hr
|Lord Fanny
|15
|Time for the Clintons to fade away.
|1 hr
|Rose
|13
|kathy griffin
|2 hr
|Guest
|14
|Divorced men
|2 hr
|Guest
|40
|joe biden for president
|2 hr
|No More Dems
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC