There are on the KAIT-TV story from Wednesday May 24, titled Traffic stop uncovers drugs, stolen gun. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A traffic stop in Jonesboro Tuesday night turned up marijuana and a stolen gun and landed two men in jail on felony charges. Jonesboro police officer Joseph Bransetter pulled over a car for no license plate illumination shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.