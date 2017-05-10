Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with L...

Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debbie Snack Cakes - Again

There are 5 comments on the Southern Accents story from Thursday May 11, titled Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debbie Snack Cakes - Again. In it, Southern Accents reports that:

A cake thief may be on the loose in Jonesboro, Arkansas: Last night, a trailer packed with Little Debbie snack cakes was stolen from a parking lot. The owner of the trailer - a Little Debbie salesman it turns out, not just a random super fan of frosted and cream filled mini-cakes - left the vehicle in the parking lot of a storage facility.

gern blanston

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Thursday May 11
i love little debbies

Judged:

3

3

3

gern blanston

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Thursday May 11
wish id thought of that

Judged:

2

2

2

Guest

Providence, UT

#3 Thursday May 11
Rumor say that it was Alex Jones he has the munchies again.

Judged:

5

5

5

he is a deviant

New York, NY

#4 Thursday May 11
Looks like another sex crime from the farting dwarf. He is so stupid he thought it was little girls named Debbie. Shame on you Barton Farley Rupert B(lowjob) Jigglebottom Ronnie the Rat Passmore.

Judged:

4

4

4

Guest

San Diego, CA

#5 Thursday
Bad case of the munchies, typical for the liberal loser criminals.

Judged:

4

4

4

Jonesboro, AR

