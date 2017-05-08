SLIDESHOW: May 7-13 Mug Shots
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday, titled SLIDESHOW: May 7-13 Mug Shots. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The following are mug shots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of May 7-13 by local authorities in Craighead County. This photo gallery is updated daily.
#1 Sunday
LOL
United States
#2 Yesterday
Quit doing drugs. Quit drinking. Show up for court. There goes 80% of the arrests.
