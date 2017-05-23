SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots
There are 3 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Sunday May 21, titled SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The following are mugshots of individuals arrested on a variety of charges during the week of May 21-27 by local authorities in Craighead County. This photo gallery is updated daily.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Monday May 22
lol
|
#2 Monday May 22
Slithery's voters.
|
#3 Monday May 22
Damned liberals, every one of them democrats. People need to protect themselves and their homes, especially now that the delinquents are getting out of school full time. Use security cameras and lights. Put up No trespassing signs if you've got thugs who can read and comprehend. Otherwise use the purple paint that's been law since 2011 at least. And CALL THE LAW for any suspicious activities and actual crimes. You can't expect them to do anything about it if you don't report it.
State Journal Register, 2011
Purple paint means no trespassing under State law
Purple paint violators will be prosecuted.
Legislation signed by Gov. Pat Quinn this week allows landowners to substitute purple paint on trees and poles for the traditional “no trespassing” signs. The purple option is effective immediately, state officials said.
“The forestry industry brought it to my attention,” said state Sen. John Sulllivan, D-Rushville, a chief sponsor of the legislation Sullivan said he got the idea for purple paint from Missouri, where the alternative to trespassing signs already is available.
“I used to hunt in Missouri. They’ve had it on their books there for some time,” said Sullivan.“It’s certainly where they got the idea for using purple paint.”
According to research at the Missouri Agricultural Law Center, Arkansas started the purple-paint trend in 1989 in response to requests from agricultural, lumber and outdoor sporting groups for an alternative to metal signs that can be removed, vandalized or wear out.
Hunters, hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts quickly became familiar with the keep-out meaning of “purple” after the Missouri law was enacted in 1993, the group said. Courts also have upheld the paint alternative.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are required to make landowners aware of the option. The city of Chicago is exempted.
“Missouri has done this, and some other states. Our role is to educate people on it,” said Stacey Solano, spokeswoman for the two agencies.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The states Trump's budget would hit the hardest
|34 min
|General Knowledge
|25
|The Call - The Walls Came Down dodgybizkit dod...
|1 hr
|C Manson
|27
|REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shoot...
|1 hr
|Guest
|6
|Obama admin knew gang members were part of ille...
|1 hr
|mama jama
|2
|Classified documents show Obama illegally spied...
|1 hr
|guest
|27
|Fake news
|2 hr
|Guest
|28
|Trumpcare
|2 hr
|Jacquie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC