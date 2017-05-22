Service club receives $10K to help fl...

Service club receives $10K to help flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - A local chapter of a service club has received thousands through a grant to help victims of recent flooding. In a Wednesday news release, the Lions service clubs of Northeast Arkansas stated they received an emergency grant of $10,000 for Lions District 7-0.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni... 2 min FartmanRatiscrazy 35
Maxine Waters Says Putin Came Up With ‘Crooked ... 15 min sheBugly 12
News SLIDESHOW: May 21-27 Mug Shots 22 min paint them purple 3
Hytrol employee "sound off page" (Nov '11) 25 min Legal eagle 557
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 31 min larry avey 36,043
Wonder Pools in Walnut Ridge (Feb '08) 32 min Guest 28
Jonesboro healthcare center 34 min Guest 3
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC