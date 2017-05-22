Service club receives $10K to help flood victims
JONESBORO, AR - A local chapter of a service club has received thousands through a grant to help victims of recent flooding. In a Wednesday news release, the Lions service clubs of Northeast Arkansas stated they received an emergency grant of $10,000 for Lions District 7-0.
