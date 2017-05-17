Second suspect arrested in connection...

Second suspect arrested in connection to Arkansas shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Threesome and the effect on marriage 20 min guest 5
News REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shoot... 25 min tmitchell 2
Roger Ailes 33 min Rose 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 34 min Question 35,855
Tettleton 2 hr guest 2
Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni... 2 hr Guest 14
Bill Clinton Fired the FBI Director the Day Bef... 2 hr Bubba 21
Craig Rickert 17 hr Guest 55
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC