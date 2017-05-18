REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shooting have lengthy criminal past
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Yesterday, titled REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: Suspects in deadly shooting have lengthy criminal past. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The two people arrested in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Downtown Jonesboro have a lengthy criminal history. Kalius Lane is currently in a Texas jail awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.
#1 Yesterday
Look at the size of the nostrils and lips on this guy. He could empty out a room full of air in no time flat and devour a whole watermelon in no time.
#2 6 hrs ago
Thats all you have to say about a murderer? Not even funny dude!
