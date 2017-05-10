Police: suspect drives Land Rover to Walmart to steal merchandise
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police say a man drove a Land Rover to Walmart, then spent more than six hours in the store unpackaging and concealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise he intended to steal. Officer Justin Thompson responded to the Highland Drive Walmart location at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shoplifter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi stutters...
|23 min
|gern blanston
|8
|Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debb...
|24 min
|gern blanston
|2
|What does SSOB stand for?
|54 min
|gern blanston
|21
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|1 hr
|Those farts
|47
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Jessie
|35,560
|Illegal immigration across southwest border dow...
|1 hr
|guest
|14
|Unreal: Obamacare Architect Gruber Blames Trump...
|1 hr
|guest
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC