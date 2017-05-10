Police: suspect drives Land Rover to ...

Police: suspect drives Land Rover to Walmart to steal merchandise

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police say a man drove a Land Rover to Walmart, then spent more than six hours in the store unpackaging and concealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise he intended to steal. Officer Justin Thompson responded to the Highland Drive Walmart location at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shoplifter.

Jonesboro, AR

