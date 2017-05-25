Police respond to shots-fired call, evidence left behind
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night. According to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, it happened in the 200-block of South Gee Street shortly before midnight.
