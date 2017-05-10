Police: man on motorcycle ran from po...

Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, threw drugs from pocket

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man on a motorcycle tried to get rid of his drugs before being pulled over. Deputy James Teague observed Bobby Ray Andrews late Monday night at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 7 min Guest 19
News Someone Stole a Trailer Filled with Little Debb... 23 min Guest 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr agent shrelonka d... 35,562
do not buy furniture from ashley homestore (Apr '10) 2 hr on line shopping 83
Nancy Pelosi stutters... 2 hr he is a deviant 9
Becky Box 3 hr Need_a_good_laugh 7
Illegal immigration across southwest border dow... 3 hr Rose 16
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at May 11 at 8:00PM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,546 • Total comments across all topics: 280,943,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC