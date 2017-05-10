Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, threw drugs from pocket
JONESBORO, AR - Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man on a motorcycle tried to get rid of his drugs before being pulled over. Deputy James Teague observed Bobby Ray Andrews late Monday night at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
