Police investigating after teenager injured in hit and run
JONESBORO, AR - A teenager is receiving treatment after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. According to Jonesboro police, an officer was called to the area of Paragould Road and Prospect Road around 12:53 a.m. for a person possibly hit by a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cans Comey
|43 min
|Sam Guthrie
|9
|Fletcher Dodge (Aug '11)
|50 min
|guest
|111
|ASU VILLAGE- For non traditional students
|1 hr
|Jacquie
|11
|Sarah kelly farmer
|1 hr
|Katie
|1
|Unreal: Obamacare Architect Gruber Blames Trump...
|1 hr
|Stupid Trump Bitches
|14
|Netflix Edits ‘Bill Nye’ Episode to Remove Segm...
|1 hr
|guest
|49
|Illegal immigration across southwest border dow...
|1 hr
|Guest
|9
|Craig Rickert
|Sun
|guest
|46
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC