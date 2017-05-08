Police investigating after teenager i...

Police investigating after teenager injured in hit and run

JONESBORO, AR - A teenager is receiving treatment after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. According to Jonesboro police, an officer was called to the area of Paragould Road and Prospect Road around 12:53 a.m. for a person possibly hit by a vehicle.

