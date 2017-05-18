Police catch suspect in Texas

1 hr ago

Authorities arrested a man Monday night in Texas who police say was involved in a fatal shooting the day before in Jonesboro, and a second suspect is in jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Officers arrested Kalius Jaciel Lane, 20, of Jonesboro, in Mesquite, Texas, on Monday evening on one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree battery.

