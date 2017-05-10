Patrick Street widening project started
JONESBORO, AR - The widening of two blocks of Patrick Street has started. According to Bill Campbell, director of communications with the city of Jonesboro, the widening will be on the street between Washington Avenue and Creath Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marla Williams from tullahua pools anyone know ...
|22 min
|Pool guy
|1
|Sheperd Smith
|1 hr
|guest
|11
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|BARNEYII
|35,585
|Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff
|2 hr
|RuperBlowjobRunty...
|23
|Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, thre...
|2 hr
|RuperBlowjobRunty...
|16
|Tallulah Pools (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Pool guy
|73
|Marla whatever her last name (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Pool guy
|3
|Craig Rickert
|6 hr
|Good Grief
|48
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC