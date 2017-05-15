One in custody in shooting, victims n...

One in custody in shooting, victims named

JONESBORO, AR - According to Jonesboro police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, one of the suspects in the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others is in custody.

