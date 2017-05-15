One in custody in shooting, victims named
JONESBORO, AR - According to Jonesboro police Sgt. Cassie Brandon, one of the suspects in the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others is in custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|35,721
|Oppose Hillary!
|3 hr
|guest
|22
|brittey cox
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|The Genetic Advantages of Race-Mixing (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|guest
|29
|Caitlin letner 25yrs old. Any thoughts?
|5 hr
|Guest
|4
|Sheriff Boyd on illegal immigrants
|6 hr
|Gurst
|1
|Becky tettleton
|6 hr
|Riki
|5
|Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown
|Sun
|pot
|7
|Craig Rickert
|Sun
|Guest
|51
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC