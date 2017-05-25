JPD: child found playing near parolee's suspected "shake and bake" meth lab
JONESBORO, AR - A man thought to be involved with multiple cases of people overdosing last week in Jonesboro now faces several felony charges after police say they found a shake-and-bake meth lab in his home, and a child playing near the suspected lab. Investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that Jason Paul Woods may have been involved with those overdoses.
