There are 7 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday, titled Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro Police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro. According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to the Huntington and Main Street area of downtown to a shots fired call.

MLK

Salem, AR

#1 Sunday
Jonesboro used to be a nice little town until it started looking like Memphis.

Just saying

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Sunday
Black people shot by black people with police being first on scene to give medical aid and save lives. Where are all the black lives matter and police brutality people now.

Guest

Manila, AR

#3 Sunday
Blacks are destroying Jonesboro, just like they have blytheville and memphis! There has to be something that can be done to them before it happens! I used to love memphis but I won't step foot over there now. And I live in Blytheville and scared to walk outside after dark, and that's the truth.

Guest

Jonesboro, AR

#5 Sunday
Guest wrote:
Blacks are destroying Jonesboro, just like they have blytheville and memphis! There has to be something that can be done to them before it happens! I used to love memphis but I won't step foot over there now. And I live in Blytheville and scared to walk outside after dark, and that's the truth.
One of the problems is the people that have rental property. If people would start doing credit checks and stop accepting HUD, then it would change the whole dynamics of this town. But some people will rent to anybody.

TRUMP

Jonesboro, AR

#6 Sunday
Need to find the shooters biological parents and hold their sorry asses responsible also.

GEEZ

Newport, AR

#7 Sunday
Once again, it's black-on-black crime. They don't care about each other. They just gripe about any other race, that picks on them. Well, seems to me, that's the pot calling the kettle black.
pot

Jonesboro, AR

#8 Yesterday
GEEZ wrote:
Once again, it's black-on-black crime. They don't care about each other. They just gripe about any other race, that picks on them. Well, seems to me, that's the pot calling the kettle black.
the kettle is a *igger

Jonesboro, AR

