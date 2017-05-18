Jonesboro police continue investigation into shooting, promoter
There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday May 16, titled Jonesboro police continue investigation into shooting, promoter. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The investigation into the shooting early Sunday that killed one person and injured six others is still ongoing, with police also looking into the promoter of the event where the shooting happened. Jonesboro police Sgt.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Wednesday May 17
NAACP
*iggers
Are
Always
Causing
Problems
|
#2 Wednesday May 17
So are Republicans
|
#3 Wednesday May 17
Oh good grief... get educated and be useful.
|
#4 Wednesday May 17
awww, do you need to get to your safe space and cry?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger Ailes
|2 min
|guest
|20
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|guest
|35,912
|caught! comey lies to congress?
|1 hr
|Jacquie
|21
|Why Comey Was Fired and the Deep State Is Runni...
|2 hr
|Jacquie
|24
|Apartment rentals w no background chk (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Richietampa
|126
|Oppose Hillary!
|2 hr
|LiberasAreIgnorant
|34
|Running scared
|3 hr
|LiberasRinaneLiars
|9
|Craig Rickert
|May 17
|Guest
|55
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC