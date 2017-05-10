Hookah lounge receives letter

Thursday May 11 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week. The fire marshal's office said the notice, which takes effect immediately, for Mango's Cafe, 2213 Caraway Road, notes several issues.

