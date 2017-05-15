Funding to help part of A-State history

Funding to help part of A-State history

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. Officials with the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council said that they would award Arkansas State University $88,000 to finish renovations at the V. C. Kays House in Jonesboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hytrol employee "sound off page" (Nov '11) 3 min guest 555
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min Ashamed 35,777
McCarthy Commission should be brought back 33 min Joe 1
News Jonesboro Police respond to shooting in downtown 33 min Guest 14
Craig Rickert 33 min Moonracker 52
Divorced men 49 min Guest 25
Oppose Hillary! 1 hr guest 25
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,065,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC