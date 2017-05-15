Funding to help part of A-State history
JONESBORO, AR - One of the oldest buildings on the A-State campus will receive funding to help restore the building plus add more conveniences. Officials with the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council said that they would award Arkansas State University $88,000 to finish renovations at the V. C. Kays House in Jonesboro.
Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
