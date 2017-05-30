Convicted felon accused of using daug...

Convicted felon accused of using daughter's ID to get job, steal money from company

Thursday May 25 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

A convicted felon was arrested Thursday morning for felony financial identity fraud, theft, and more after investigators learned she applied for a managerial position under her juvenile daughter's name, police said. Jonesboro police arrested Heather Paige Butler, 47, Thursday.

