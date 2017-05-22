Clinic hosts peach drive fundraiser
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro Church Health Center kicked-off their only fundraiser of the year on Friday. The medical clinic is hosting a peach drive fundraiser from May 19 until July 15. "We would like to sell at least 600 boxes," said Daniel Bell, peach drive chairman.
