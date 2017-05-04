Church kicks off gift card drive for flood victims
JONESBORO, AR - Churches and businesses across Northeast Arkansas are already finding ways to help flood victims in Randolph, Lawrence and Clay counties. When Rev.Hannah Hooker at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jonesboro heard about the flooding, she knew their parishioners would want to help.
