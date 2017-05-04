Church kicks off gift card drive for ...

Church kicks off gift card drive for flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - Churches and businesses across Northeast Arkansas are already finding ways to help flood victims in Randolph, Lawrence and Clay counties. When Rev.Hannah Hooker at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jonesboro heard about the flooding, she knew their parishioners would want to help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Latourette 1 hr wondering 5
Craig Rickert 1 hr wondering 43
WATCH: The Trump Ad CNN Doesn’t Want You To See 2 hr Living rent free 19
Climate Change Scam: Al Gore False Predictions 3 hr guest 2
Divorced men 4 hr Guest 19
Republicans back to business as usual 4 hr Whowillsaveus 9
great again 4 hr Guest 11
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at May 05 at 8:01PM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,804,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC