Businesses prepare for flooding

Monday May 1

POCAHONTAS, AR - As floodwaters rise in and around Pocahontas, individuals and businesses spent Monday taking precautionary measures in a very stressful time. Corning resident Glen Vinson said he went to Pocahontas Monday to get several bags of sand to prepare his aunt's home in Pocahontas.

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at May 05 at 12:23PM CDT

