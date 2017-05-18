ASU introduces its choice for chancellor

ASU introduces its choice for chancellor

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: NWAonline

Kelly Damphousse visits Wednesday in Little Rock with Julie Bates , Arkansas State University System executive vice president, and Mari... As the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, Damphousse received many emails from "headhunters," or recruiting services for college administrator jobs. And he routinely deleted them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 min BARNEYII 36,032
Mrs. Trump refuses to wear head scarf 50 min Sam Guthrie 2
Wal Mart Front Door Canvessers 1 hr Guest 4
GREAT AGAIN: Unlike Obama, Trump doesn’t bow to... 4 hr Guest 25
The Call - The Walls Came Down dodgybizkit dod... 4 hr Guest 8
Weiner Pleads Guilty To 'Sexting' With Minor... 4 hr Guest 9
Connecting my suddenlink wireless Internet cabl... 5 hr jay 3
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC