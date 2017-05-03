Accused in grain suit now 7 fewer

Pretrial motions will continue today in Lonoke County Circuit Court, minus one person and six entities that were defendants in the original lawsuit filed by rice farmers who were owed money in the August 2014 collapse of Turner Grain Merchandising Inc. Circuit Judge Sandy Huckabee late Tuesday afternoon dismissed Neauman Coleman as a defendant in the lawsuit, which is scheduled for 18 days of trial. Any motions not dealt with today will be heard Monday.

