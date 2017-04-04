Join the Jonesboro Radio Group and be a part of The World's Largest Yard Sale April 29 from 7am till Noon at Craighead Forest Park in Jonesboro. Shop and showcase arts and crafts, collectibles, electronics, kitchen items, clothes, toys, bikes, furniture and more! We want it all! So glean the garage clean out that closet.

