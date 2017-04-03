Woman stabbed, police search for suspect

Woman stabbed, police search for suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - A woman was stabbed after a suspect cut her screen at her house, came in through a window and attacked her, Marked Tree Police Chief Michael Matlock said Sunday. Authorities have been looking for Toney Barrier since then and have received a lot of tips from the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian ties except for a few things 33 min Guest 1
Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t... 1 hr Guest 5
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 1 hr Guest 76
Bono Family Medical Clinic (Sep '16) 1 hr Chickie 4
Turnrows boutique 2 hr Rupert JIGGLEBOTTOM 7
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr HooverHog 34,624
Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16) 4 hr southernrumrunner 59
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC