Two arrested in child endangerment case

JONESBORO, AR - A woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly shoplifted in a store while intoxicated with her newborn child in tow, Jonesboro police said Sunday. Amanda Gaspar of Jonesboro was cited for theft of property, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor after police went to Walmart on East Highland Drive around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

