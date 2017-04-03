Two arrested in child endangerment case

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Sunday Apr 2, titled Two arrested in child endangerment case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A woman faces criminal charges after she reportedly shoplifted in a store while intoxicated with her newborn child in tow, Jonesboro police said Sunday. Amanda Gaspar of Jonesboro was cited for theft of property, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor after police went to Walmart on East Highland Drive around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

JtownIsOutOfItsM ind

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Yesterday
Are there any females in Jonesboro who are not drunks and/or druggies and are there any babies born without fetal alcohol syndrome and/or drug addiction because of their sorry mothers any more? With all the people of all ages rampaging and screaming in the streets any more it sure does not look like it.

