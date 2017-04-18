Top WSU administration looks for new positions
Wright State University Provost Thomas Sudkamp and associate provost Steven Berberich have both applied to positions at Arkansas State University. Sudkamp applied for the position of chancellor of the university located in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house?
|9 min
|guest
|14
|Questions for Pentecostals
|13 min
|try google
|20
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|40 min
|guest
|31
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guesttt
|34,857
|War is a losers game
|3 hr
|Huey
|13
|Office of Child Support Enforcement?? (question) (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Jeremiah
|51
|Janna Nicole
|5 hr
|Billie Goat Cheese
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC