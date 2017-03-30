Records
Joan worked as a surgical assistant for many years and was a proud member of the American Association of Medical Assistants . Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Gene Anderson; two sons, Stephen Foster and Thomas Jay Foster; a brother, Carlyle Rittenhouse; and a grandson, Levi Foster.
