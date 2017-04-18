Police search for stabbing suspect

Police search for stabbing suspect

Monday Apr 17

JONESBORO, AR - According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, authorities are investigating a stabbing Monday night in north Jonesboro. Police went to a home in the 400 block of Roseclaire Street around 8:15 p.m. about the stabbing.

