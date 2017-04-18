Police search for stabbing suspect
JONESBORO, AR - According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, authorities are investigating a stabbing Monday night in north Jonesboro. Police went to a home in the 400 block of Roseclaire Street around 8:15 p.m. about the stabbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|49 min
|Jay Tumbles
|110
|North side
|51 min
|Someone
|1
|Why do men in relationships look at porn? (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Jportra
|262
|My wife
|1 hr
|pot and kettle
|6
|Janna Nicole
|2 hr
|Guest
|23
|Daycares in Jonesboro. .which is the best?
|2 hr
|Momma knows best
|2
|Alex Jones right wing news source
|5 hr
|Friday
|15
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC