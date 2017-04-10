Police: Man distributed narcotics from motel
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday, titled Police: Man distributed narcotics from motel. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro man was arrested for allegedly distributing narcotics from an area motel. Agents from the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Michael "Brad" Johnson was distributing narcotics from the Scottish Inn motel, 3116 Mead Dr., in Jonesboro.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Another prime example of white supremacy and privilege. Looks like the gene pool is getting fairly shallow.
|
#2 10 hrs ago
hahahahahhahahahhahahahh
b-rad lol
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poor Donald
|5 min
|guest
|6
|Single Mexican men (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Guest
|20
|Nettleton ffa
|2 hr
|guest
|7
|Who is in charge of this planet ?
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Starting over
|2 hr
|Guest
|39
|Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Yes
|72
|MOAB Dropped!
|3 hr
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC