Police investigate several reports of BB shootings

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are investigating at least four incidents in the past few days where vehicle windows were shot out with BB guns. Three of the incidents happened on Industrial Drive early Saturday while the fourth incident happened Sunday on Edgewood Lane at a house.

