Police find $13,700 worth of drugs in home near daycare
JONESBORO, AR - Police found nearly a pound of marijuana, almost 300 Hydrocodone pills, brass knuckles, and more during the search of a parolee's home Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 69-year-old John Perry Scott, lives 95 feet from Ascent Children's Health and 510 feet from Discovery Island Daycare.
