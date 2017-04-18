Police find $13,700 worth of drugs in...

Police find $13,700 worth of drugs in home near daycare

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - Police found nearly a pound of marijuana, almost 300 Hydrocodone pills, brass knuckles, and more during the search of a parolee's home Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 69-year-old John Perry Scott, lives 95 feet from Ascent Children's Health and 510 feet from Discovery Island Daycare.

