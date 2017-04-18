Parking plan heads to council committee Tuesday
JONESBORO, AR - A plan to free up parking on Main and Union streets in downtown Jonesboro is heading to a key city council meeting Tuesday with police wanting to alleviate the issue. The Jonesboro City Council's Public Safety Committee is set to discuss the issue at its meeting Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|40 min
|Reality Check
|34,878
|remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|lacylady
|862
|Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit...
|2 hr
|BOSS
|22
|Godfather Of Disinformation Exposed
|2 hr
|BOSS
|9
|Liberal Has No Answer When Asked Why Enforcing ...
|2 hr
|BOSS
|20
|Ole Bill out
|2 hr
|Guest
|18
|Alex Jones right wing news source
|3 hr
|SSOB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC