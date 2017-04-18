Parking plan heads to council committ...

Parking plan heads to council committee Tuesday

JONESBORO, AR - A plan to free up parking on Main and Union streets in downtown Jonesboro is heading to a key city council meeting Tuesday with police wanting to alleviate the issue. The Jonesboro City Council's Public Safety Committee is set to discuss the issue at its meeting Tuesday.

