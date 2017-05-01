March for Babies held in Jonesboro

March for Babies held in Jonesboro

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - The NEA March of Dimes held their annual March for Babies event on Saturday. The group reached their goal of raising $125,000 during the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help wanted 27 min Buddy 1
Dog training 1 hr Guest 1
Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13) 1 hr Now_What- 63
do you miss Obama? 1 hr Now_What- 19
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 1 hr jonesboro 1
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! 1 hr jonesboro 1
Natural Grocers Grand Opening on May 10 in Jone... 2 hr kcovington 1
Craig Rickert 4 hr Just saying 23
A Simple List of Facts 10 hr Guest 41
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at May 01 at 12:19PM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,701,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC